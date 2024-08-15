Kaley Cuoco has announced her engagement to Tom Pelphrey on Instagram Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Amazing weekend," the Flight Attendant actress wrote above a photo that shows off her new ring.

The couple had daughter Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey in March of 2023.

Cuoco, known for portraying Penny in The Big Bang Theory, said she experienced "love at first sight" when she met Pelphrey.

Both Cuoco and Pelphrey, who played Ben Davis in Ozark, had the same manager, who set them up.

Kaley Cuoco announced her engagement to Tom Pelphrey on Instagram. Screenshot courtesy of Kaley Cuoco/Instagram

"This is a very Hollywood story, I know," Cuoco said on a 2022 episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The news comes nearly three years after her split from equestrian Karl Cook.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

In July, the actress 38, shared a photo carousel to celebrate Pelphrey's 42nd birthday.

"Happy birthday to my soul mate," she wrote. "You make everything better. Love celebrating every milestone together. What a life! I love you, birthday boy!"

He replied in the comments, noting that the last two and half years together have been his best.