Netflix released the trailer for Part 3 of That '90s Show Season 2 on Thursday. The new episodes premiere August 22.

The new episodes feature guest stars and new characters. Betsy Kelso ( Kira Kosarin ) would be the daughter of Ashton Kutcher 's character, Michael Kelso. Kelso's son, Jay (Mace Coronel) is already a regular cast member.

Kevin Smith appears as a driver who crashes his car through the Forman kitchen. Seth Green returns as his That '70s Show character, Mitch, still trying to hit on Donna (Laura Prepon).

That '90s Show is a follow-up to Fox's That '70s Show. Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp return as Red and Kitty Forman, now taking care of their granddaughter, Leia (Callie Haverda).

Leia is the daughter of the Formans' son, Eric (Topher Grace), and Donna. All of the original '70s Show cast appeared in the first season of the show, except for Danny Masterson.

Leia invites her new friends to hang out in the Formans' basement where her parents and their friends got high in the '70s. Ashley Aufderheide, Reyn Doi, Sam Morelos and Max Donovan also star.