Television personality Peter Marshall died Thursday at age 98. The Hollywood Reporter and New York Times confirmed the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marshall was the original host of The Hollywood Squares from 1966 to 1981. The game show featured celebrities in a Tic-Tac-Toe board answering questions.

Contestants would decide whether to agree or disagree with the celebrity. If the contestant makes the correct call, they claim the square.

Later editions of Hollywood Squares were hosted by John Davidson and Tom Bergeron.

Marshall also performed on Broadway in Skyscraper with Julie Andrews and as a comedy duo with Tommy Noonan. As an actor, Marshall appeared in such films as The Return of Jesse James, Annie (1982) and H.M.S. Pinafore, as well as the TV series Lou Grant, Sledge Hammer!, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, The Bold and the Beautiful.