Pop music icon Katy Perry will receive a Video Vanguard Award and perform live at MTV's awards show in September, organizers announced Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perry is slated to perform a medley of her greatest hits at the network's Video Vanguard Awards show on September 11th at New York's UBS Arena.

"Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon. With her game-changing, creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world's biggest stages," said Bruce Gillmer, president of multiple music divisions at Paramount, in a press release from the Triple 7 PR agency. "Katy's prowess will be on full display live on the VMAs, with a can't-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits."

Past Video Vanguard Award winners include Michael Jackson, Shakira, Beyonce, Nicki Minaj, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL COOL J, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott.

The VMAs stretch back 40 years to when David Bowie, The Beatles and director Richard Lester shared the honor at the initial ceremony in 1984.

Perry first appeared on the VMAs in 2009 and with Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry performed the classic Queen hit "We Will Rock You. "

She won three VMAs in 2011, for "Best Collaboration," "Video of the Year" and "Firework." She also performed at the awards in 2013 and 2014.

Perry will be joined at the VMAs this year by Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter. Other performers are expected to be announced soon, according to Paramount.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Aside from her musical career, Perry has also been active in the philanthropic community. "Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection," he bio said. She has been involved in various other causes during her career, which saw her first headlining concert tour in 2009, which netted just over $1.5 million. She also performed at the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona.