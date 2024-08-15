MTV to award Video Vanguard Award to pop icon Katy Perry
UPI News Service, 08/15/2024
Pop music icon Katy Perry will receive a Video Vanguard Award and perform live at MTV's awards show in September, organizers announced Thursday.
Perry is slated to perform a medley of her greatest hits at the network's Video Vanguard Awards show on September 11th at New York's UBS Arena.
"Katy is a musical powerhouse and true pop culture icon. With her game-changing, creative vision, she has become a global phenomenon and taken over the world's biggest stages," said Bruce Gillmer, president of multiple music divisions at Paramount, in a press release from the Triple 7 PR agency. "Katy's prowess will be on full display live on the VMAs, with a can't-miss, career-encompassing performance celebrating her biggest moments and chart-topping hits."
Aside from her musical career, Perry has also been active in the philanthropic community. "Katy was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and has used her powerful voice to ensure every child's right to health, education, equality, and protection," he bio said. She has been involved in various other causes during her career, which saw her first headlining concert tour in 2009, which netted just over $1.5 million. She also performed at the 2015 Super Bowl halftime show in Arizona.
