Actress Sydney Sweeney is teasing Season 3 of Euphoria.

She portrays Cassie in the HBO series, which premiered in 2019. She talked about filming the upcoming third season on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

"Cassie is crazy," she said. "Oh, she's even worse. She's even worse."

Fallon then showed an image of the star in an apparent wedding dress, but Sweeney said she could not provide additional details about whether or not her character will tie the knot.

Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike starred in Season 2.

The actress, 27, also stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller Echo Valley opposite Julianne Moore

"You know, when I first read the script, I was completely blown away by how Brad [Ingelsby], the writer, just wove in all of these crazy turns that I didn't even expect, and usually, I'm pretty good at figuring it out, and I did not see this coming," Sweeney told Fallon.

"Claire, my character, shows up at her mom's doorstep, played by Julianne Moore, covered in blood," she added, describing the film. "And what follows is a endless amount of twists and turns that kind of show how much and how far a mother would go for her daughter."

Domhnall Gleeson and Kyle MacLachlan also star in the film, which arrives on the streamer June 13.

On Wednesday, Sweeney attended the New York premiere of Echo Valley. She wore a strapless, red corseted dress.