The actress, 27, also stars in the upcoming Apple TV+ thriller Echo Valley opposite Julianne Moore.
"You know, when I first read the script, I was completely blown away by how Brad [Ingelsby], the writer, just wove in all of these crazy turns that I didn't even expect, and usually, I'm pretty good at figuring it out, and I did not see this coming," Sweeney told Fallon.
"Claire, my character, shows up at her mom's doorstep, played by Julianne Moore, covered in blood," she added, describing the film. "And what follows is a endless amount of twists and turns that kind of show how much and how far a mother would go for her daughter."
