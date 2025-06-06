Addison Rae released her debut album, Addison, on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer, 24, also dropped a music video to accompany the 10th track, "Times Like These."

In that song, Rae wrestles with the feeling that "life moves faster than me."

"Can't feel the ground beneath my feet," she sings.

The video opens with Rae traveling near the ocean with an apparent lover. Viewers later see her in a dressing room, preparing for a performance.

In May, she released the song "Fame is a Gun" and its music video. She previously released "Diet Pepsi," "Aquamarine," "High Fashion" and "Headphones On."

The album also includes the songs "New York," "Money is Everything," "Lost & Found," "Summer Forever," "In the Rain" and "Life's No Fun Through Clear Waters."