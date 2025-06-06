Sabrina Carpenter is back with a new music video.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pop singer, 26, released a video for her song "Manchild" on Friday.

The video opens with a seagull perched on a turtle meandering through a desert landscape.

Carpenter hitches a ride, goes rollerblading while clinging to a truck, plays pool with a shotgun, and takes a bath with pigs.

"Manchild, why you always come running to me?" she sings as she navigates several odd and precarious situations.

"I swear they choose me. I'm not choosing them. Amen," she sings.

On Instagram, she said that the song was created shortly after she dropped her album Short n' Sweet.

"Not only was it so fun to write," she said. "But this song became to me something I can look back on what will score the mental montage to the very confusing and fun young adult years of life. It sounds like the song embodiment of a loving eye roll, and it feels like a never-ending road trip in the summer!"

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Hence, why I wanted to give it to you now -- so you can stick your head out the car window and scream it all summer long!" she added.