Mariah Carey released her first song of 2025 on Friday.

The music icon, 56, dropped the single "Type Dangerous" and its official lyric video.

"Said we'd be together, but you didn't stay forever," she sings. "Now I guess it's just whatever till the 12th of never. I've never been afraid of love. That's why I like 'em dangerous."

The video shows the singer driving her car with wind in her hair. The song is set to appear on an upcoming album.

"Type Dangerous" follows the release of the deluxe anniversary edition of The Emancipation of Mimi, which dropped May 30.

The new version has 40 songs -- twice the number of tracks that appeared on the 2005 original.

"So happy to celebrate this milestone anniversary with you all for an album that meant so much to me then, and means even more now," Carey said on Instagram.