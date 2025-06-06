Lainey Wilson and Ella Langley were among the performers during Day 1 of the 52nd annual CMA Fest, which airs on ABC June 26.

The festival kicked off Thursday and winds down Sunday in Nashville. The television special spans three hours and will be hosted by Cody Johnson and Ashley McBryde.

Wilson wore a beige cowboy hat and vest, while Langley wore a one-shouldered black dress with matching gloves.

Other performers during the event's first day included Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, and Nashville actor Charles Esten.

"CMA Fest is more than a festival -- it's a celebration of the connection between artists and fans, featuring hundreds of performances and collaborations across multiple stages, once-in-a-lifetime moments, and the vibrant energy of Nashville, all fueling something bigger than the event itself," an official synopsis reads.

The television special will stream on Hulu June 27.