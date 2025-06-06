Pulp Fiction and Marvel icon Samuel L. Jackson reportedly is in talks to star in a new series created by writer, director and producer Taylor Sheridan.

Variety, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported the news Thursday.

Jackson's character is expected to be introduced in Season 3 of Sheridan's Sylvester Stallone-led gangster drama, Tulsa King, before he gets his own spin-off, set in New Orleans.

David Erickson -- whose credits include Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King -- is onboard as show-runner.

Production on Season 3 of Tulsa King is now underway.