Anyone But You is a romantic comedy written by Gluck and Ilana Wolpert and directed by Gluck. The film follows Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), two enemies who pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding in Australia.
Sweeney and Powell laughed off real-life dating rumors during an interview Monday on Today.
"No, but we do love each other, and honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans that I've ever met. She's really incredible," Powell said of Sweeney.
