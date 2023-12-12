Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell stepped out on the red carpet Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old actress and 35-year-old actor attended the New York premiere of their film Anyone But You at AMC Lincoln Square.

Sweeney dazzled in a silver dress with a sheer skirt and crystal embellishments, while Powell wore a blue suit and casual white shirt.

Sweeney got playful as she posed in front of a large poster of herself and a shirtless Powell from the film.

Director Will Gluck and cast members Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney and Darren Barnet also attended the premiere.

Anyone But You is a romantic comedy written by Gluck and Ilana Wolpert and directed by Gluck. The film follows Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), two enemies who pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding in Australia.

Sweeney and Powell laughed off real-life dating rumors during an interview Monday on Today.

"No, but we do love each other, and honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans that I've ever met. She's really incredible," Powell said of Sweeney.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Anyone But You opens in theaters Dec. 22.