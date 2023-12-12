Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. are married.

The 37-year-old actress and 44-year-old singer and musician married Nov. 27 at an intimate wedding at their home in Los Angeles.

Dennings and W.K. detailed their "cozy" nuptials in an interview with Vogue published Monday.

"I wanted our wedding to feel completely different from an 'industry event' in every way," Dennings said. "I even handmade all of our wedding florals, aisle pieces, and our ceremony arch, which took three entire days. I wanted to be hands-on with the entire experience and feel like we had built our moment together from scratch."

Dennings wore a deep ivory Alexander McQueen gown and did her own hair and makeup for the wedding.

The actress and W.K. married in front of 15 guests, including Dennings' mom and their close friends and fellow couple Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

"My dad had passed away a month and a half before, and I had a moment where I thought we should delay the wedding -- but I realized it was even more of a reason to grasp any joyous feeling where I could. My wonderful mom walked me down the aisle, and I felt very present and filled with gratitude for Andrew and our loved ones during the ceremony," Dennings said.

Dennings shared photos from the wedding Monday on Instagram, writing, "heaven is where you are."

Dennings played Max Black on 2 Broke Girls and Darcy Lewis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. W.K. is best known for his single "Party Hard" and released his sixth album, God is Partying, in 2021.