Ciara is a mom of four.

The 38-year-old singer recently welcomed a daughter, Amora Princess, with her husband, professional football player Russell Wilson

Ciara shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a photo of her baby girl.

"Amora Princess Wilson 9lbs 1oz We Love You so much!" she captioned the post.

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey, retired tennis star Serena Williams and singer Janelle Monae were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Gorgeous baby! Gorgeous mama! Congratulations," Winfrey wrote.

"Omg i love her already," Williams added.

"The cheeks," Monae said. "a doll. congratulations!"

Amora is Ciara 's third child with Wilson. Ciara also has a daughter, Sienna, 6, and son Win, 3, with Wilson, and a son, Future Zahir, 9, with her ex-fiance, rapper Future.

Ciara announced in August that she was expecting another child with Wilson, a quarterback for the Denver Broncos.

Amora was born less than 24 hours after the Broncos' win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

"2 wins in less than 24 hours!" Wilson wrote on social media.