Season 2 of dark comedy thriller Sweetpea, starring Ella Purnell, is officially in production.

Starz announced Wednesday that the Yellowjackets and Fallout actress, who plays the killer Rhiannon Lewis in the series, will be joined by new cast members Tasmin Grieg and Rish Shah.

Shah is set to portray Gabriel, a love interest, while Greig will portray the mother of Rhiannon's ex, AJ.

Taj Atwal and Jenny Walser also join the cast as Rhiannon's new boss and friend, respectively.

Other cast members returning for the sophomore season include Jon Pointing, Jeremy Swift, Leah Harvey, Ingrid Oliver, Nitin Ganatra and Alexandra Dowling.

"Navigating a new promotion, an irresistible rebound, Marina still hot on her trail, her sister selling her family home and a copycat killer threatening to expose her, the kill list is mounting," an official synopsis reads.

Purnell also serves as an executive producer alongside Ella Jones and Patrick Walters.

The trio said in a statement Wednesday that they "are thrilled" to be back "with new and exciting characters for what promises to be an intoxicating ride for Rhiannon as she continues on her murderous journey."

"This season, the stakes are even higher, and as the consequences of her actions begin to close in, questions of morality and justice will come into play," they continued.