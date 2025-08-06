Paramount+ released a teaser for Tulsa King Season 3 on Wednesday. The show returns Sept. 21.

The 30-second spot shows crime boss Dwight Manfredi ( Sylvester Stallone ) opening a distillery. Old villains Cal Thresher ( Neal McDonough ) and Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo) return to threaten Dwight.

"Tulsa is my home now," Dwight announces. "If you think you're going to take me out, it's going to be really difficult."

Tulsa King launched in 2022. It is Stallone's first lead role in a television series.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and written by Sheridan and Terrence Winter, Tulsa King chronicles former New York mafioso Dwight setting up his new family in Tulsa, Okla. Dwight's love interest Margaret (Dana Delany) and allies Bodhi (Martin Starr) and Tyson (Jay Will) are also shown.