Universal Pictures has released a new trailer for the horror film Him, starring Marlon Wayans as "a legendary eight-time Championship quarterback.

Wayans plays Isaiah White opposite Tyriq Withers, who portrays aspiring football pro Cameron Cade.

Cade dreams of becoming a star quarterback, but his goals are all but destroyed after a serious brain injury. White takes the young athlete under his wing, "but as Cam's training accelerates, Isaiah's charisma begins to curdle into something darker," according to an official synopsis.

"In this game, violence is rewarded, so learn to enjoy it," White tells Cade in the trailer released Wednesday.

The film also stars Julia Fox, Tim Heidecker, Jim Jefferies, Maurice Greene, Guapdad 4000 and Tierra Whack, and arrives in theaters Sept. 19. Get Out writer and director Jordan Peele produces.