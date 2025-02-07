Prime Video is teasing a Sweethearts, a reality show that follows high school seniors deciding if they want to continue their relationships when they go to college.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As the couples experience big milestones like prom, spring break, college decision day and graduation, we track what brings them together and what pulls them apart," an official synopsis reads.

The 10-episode series highlights six couples. They are Makhi and Kat, Quinn and Miranda, Janice and Will T., Elle and Justin, Will R. and Allison, and Clarissa and Brian.

The trailer shows the couples navigating challenging conversations about what the future looks like.

"Whatever we choose is going to change our lives forever," a voiceover says.

Sweethearts airs Feb. 13.