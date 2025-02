The Critics Choice Awards will return Friday, after being pushed back twice amid the Los Angeles wildfires devastated the region in January.

The 30th award ceremony begins at 7 p.m. EST and viewers can watch the awards on E!, and it will also stream on Peacock.

Comedian Chelsea Handler is set to host.

Among television shows, Shogun scored the most nominations. In the film category, Conclave and Wicked are each in the running for 11 potential awards.

How to Watch

The Critics Choice Awards will premiere on E! at 7 p.m. EST Friday.

The ceremony had initially been slated for Jan. 12, and then Jan. 26, but was pushed back amid the wildfires in the region.

Participants

Chelsea Handler will host for her third year.

"I feel like I'm returning to my birthplace," she said previously referencing the network that aired The Chelsea Handler Show.

Television Nominees for Top Awards

Best Drama Series

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Evil

Industry

Interview with the Vampire

The Old Man

Shogun

Slow Horses

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

English Teacher

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Somebody Somewhere

St. Denis Medical

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Limited Series

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Masters of the Air

Mr Bates vs the Post Office

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

We Were the Lucky Ones

Film Nominees for Top Awards

Best Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actor

Adrien Brody -- The Brutalist

Timothee Chalamet -- A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig -- Queer

Colman Domingo -- Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes -- Conclave

Hugh Grant -- Heretic

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo -- Wicked

Karla Sofi­a Gascon -- Emilia Perez

Marianne Jean-Batiste -- Hard Truths

Angelina Jolie -- Maria

Mikey Madison -- Anora

Demi Moore -- The Substance