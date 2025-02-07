Fox released a clip from the new episode of Kitchen Nightmares on Friday. The new episode airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST.

At King's Blu Jam Cafe, Ramsey sees a diner vomiting behind the restaurant. He begins to worry when he realizes they ate the same menu item.

Kings Blu Jam Cafe is in Houston, Texas. The owner is also facing conflicts with the head chef's daughter, according to the synopsis released by Fox.

Ramsey ventures to Texas after a series of New Orleans restaurants leading up to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Tuesday's episode will be available to stream on Hulu Wednesday.