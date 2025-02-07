Acorn TV announced Friday it has renewed My Life Is Murder for a fifth season. The season is in production in Auckland, New Zealand to air later this year.

Lucy Lawless returns as private investigator Alexa Crowe. Guest stars for Season 5 include New Zealand stars Keisha Castle-Hughes and Rhys Darby.

Supporting cast members Ebony Vagulans, Joe Naufahu, Rawiri Jobe and Martin Henderson also return. Even Alexa's cat, Chowder, gets his own episode in Season 5.

In an interview with UPI for her documentary Never Look Away, Lawless said she remains committed to the show, despite her interest in transitioning to directing.

"Since things that work are very precious in this day, I'm going to keep that going as long as it wants to go," Lawless said.