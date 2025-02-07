Blake Lively toasts Anna Kendrick in 'Another Simple Favor' pic
UPI News Service, 02/07/2025
Amazon MGM studios released the first official still photograph from Another Simple Favor on Friday. The film will open the SXSW Film and Television Festival in March and premiere May 1.
The photo shows Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick toasting martini glasses in front of an outdoor swimming pool. The new film is set in Capri, Italy, at a wedding.
The duo starred in 2018's A Simple Favor as Stephanie (Kendrick) and Emily (Lively). Based on Darcey Bell's book, Emily got Stephanie embroiled in a mystery when she abandoned her child with Stephanie.
The official synopsis for Another Simple Favor promises "murder and betrayal."
