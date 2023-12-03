Supernatural alum Mark Sheppard has announced on Instagram that he recently survived multiple heart attacks.

"You're not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and being brought back from dead 4 times I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD," Sheppard wrote on Instagram Saturday.

"The Widowmaker. If not for my wife, the @losangelesfiredepartment at mullholland and the incredible staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph's -- I wouldn't be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow! #spnfamily."

Sheppard, 59, is also known for his roles in Firefly, Battlestar Galactica and Leverage.