HBO has released the first official teaser for Season 2 of its fantasy drama, House of the Dragon.

Based on George R.R. Martin 's novel, Fire & Blood, the eight-episode second season is set to premiere next summer.

The show chronicles the story of House Targaryen and takes place 200 years before the events of the iconic drama, Game of Thrones, which ran 2011 to 2019.

Returning for the second season are cast members Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D'Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Saturday's 90-second preview shows members of the family rallying their troops and battling to the death.

"There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin," Princess Rhaenys (Best) can be heard saying in the teaser. "And no war so bloody as a war between dragons."