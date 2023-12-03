Emma Stone, 'SNL' mock artificial intelligence tech in entertainment
UPI News Service, 12/03/2023
Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone guest hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time this weekend.
A highlight of the episode showed the Poor Things and La La Land star in a pre-recorded sketch that poked fun of the use of artificial intelligence technology in entertainment, a major issue addressed during the recent four-month-long Screen Actors Guild strike.
The three-minute comedy segment was about what supposedly happened when part of the video Stone had recorded had been corrupted and the filmmakers used AI to "seamlessly replace" her.
Cast member Punkie Johnson, who does not look or sound like Stone, was used as her body double with Stone's face digitally superimposed on her to startling and hilarious effect.
Adding to the humor is that Johnson doesn't seem to know anything about Stone or her work.
Elsewhere in the show, Stone was presented with a "Five-Timers Club" jacket by other frequent guest hosts Tina Fey and Candice Bergen.
