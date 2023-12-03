Alan Ritchson has announced on social media that his crime drama, Reacher, is getting a third season on Prime Video.

"You're on the set of Season 3 of Reacher right now. We're officially underway," Ritchson said in a video Saturday, moving his camera around to show what looks like an office with director's chairs that read "Reacher 3."

"I can't say much more about what we're doing now," he added.

The show is based on Lee Child's best-selling book series and follows Jack Reacher, a former military police officer who now lives off the grid and drifts from town to town, helping people and solving mysteries, then moving on.

Season 1 debuted in February 2022, while Season 2 is set to premiere Dec. 15.