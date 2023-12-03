Beyonce's 'Renaissance' tops North American box office with $21M
UPI News Service, 12/03/2023
Beyonce's concert film, Renaissance, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $21 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 is The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes with $14.5 million, followed by Godzilla Minus One at No. 3 with $11 million, Trolls Band Together at No. 4 with $7.6 million and Wish at No. 5 with $7.4 million.
Rounding out the top tier are Napolean at No. 6 with $7.1 million, Animal at No. 7 with $6.1 million, The Shift at No. 8 with $4.4 million, Silent Night at No. 9 with $3 million and Thanksgiving at No. 10 with $2.6 million.
