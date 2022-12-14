The CW announced premiere dates for Season 3 of Superman & Lois and the new Batman-related series Gotham Knights on Wednesday. The shows premiere at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. respectively March 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

Superman & Lois depicts the family of Clark Kent ( Tyler Hoechlin ) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch). Their teenage sons (Michael Bishop and Alexander Garfin) deal with emerging powers and other comic book adventures while in high school.

Season 3 picks up weeks after the second season finale.

Gotham Knights takes place after the death of Batman. Bruce Wayne's adopted son, Turner Hayes (Oscar Morgan), must clear his name of his father's murder.

Misha Collins plays Gotham City D.A. Harvey Dent, who becomes the villain Two Face in the comic books. Turner teams up with Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan), Harper (Fallon Smythe) and Cullen Row (Tyler DiChiara), Stephanie Brown (Anna Lore) and Carrie Kelley (Navia Robinson) as the new Gotham City heroes.

Both shows come from Berlanti Productions, the producers of CW's DC Comics universe including Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl. Chad Fiveash, James Stoteraux and Natalie Abrams wrote Gotham Knights and Fivesh and Stoteraux will showrun.

Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti created Superman & Lois.