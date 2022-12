HBO Max announced the renewal of The Sex Lives of College Girls for a third season on Wednesday. The Season 2 finale premieres Thursday on the streaming service.

Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble created The Sex Lives of College Girls. Noble is also showrunner and the duo executive produce along with Howard Klein.

Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Renee Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott play freshmen roommates at Essex college. Season 2 takes place after fall break of their freshmen year.

Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isoreli½s Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert also starred in Season 2.

Season 1 premiered Nov. 18, 2021. HBO Max renewed it for Season 2 on Dec. 7, 2021.

The network says last week's penultimate episodes doubled the viewership of the series premiere in 2021.