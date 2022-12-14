South Korean boy band TXT will return with new music in January.

The K-pop group, also known as Tomorrow X Together, announced the EP The Name Chapter: Temptation on Wednesday.

TXT shared the news alongside a teaser video featuring psychedelic visuals.

TXT will release The Name Chapter: Temptation on Jan. 27, 2023. Pre-orders for the album begin Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST.

The Name Chapter: Temptation will be TXT's first EP since Minisode 2: Thursday's Child, released in May. The group released a single and music video for the song "Free Falling" in September for its webtoon The Star Seekers.

TXT made its first appearance at the American Music Awards in November.

The group consists of Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai, and is signed to Big Hit.