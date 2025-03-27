The Sundance Film Festival will move to Boulder, Colo., beginning with the 2027 festival.

The 2026 festival will be the final to be held in Park City, Utah, and will take place Jan. 22 to Feb. 1. The Festival Board of Trustees had narrowed down its location options to Boulder, Salt Lake City or Cincinnati, Ohio, in 2024.

"This move will ensure that the Festival continues its work of risk taking, supporting innovative storytellers, fostering independence, and entertaining and enlightening audiences," Sundance Institute President and Founder Robert Redford said in a statement.

"Words cannot express the sincere gratitude I have for Park City, the state of Utah, and all those in the Utah community that have helped to build the organization," he continued.

The festival intends to utilize Boulder's Pearl Street Mall pedestrian street, nearby spaces, parts of the University of Colorado Boulder campus and surrounding movie theaters.

The festival has taken place in Park City since 1981, following its 1978 beginnings in Salt Lake City as the Utah Film Festival. UPI has been covering in Park City since 2020.