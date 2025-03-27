Prime Video is teasing The Better Sister, a crime drama starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters Chloe and Nicky, respectively.

The streamer shared the May release date, as well as first-look photographs, Thursday.

In the series, Chloe is successful in the corporate world while Nicky struggles with both sobriety and finances.

The sisters reunite, however, following the murder of Chloe's husband, Adam (Corey Stoll), an official synopsis states, and together "they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death."

One image shows Chloe sitting at a vanity, looking in a mirror while Nicky stands behind her, as though she was about to do her sister's hair.

The series was inspired by Alafair Burke's novel of the same name and will span eight episodes.

Kim Dickens, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Bobby Naderi, Gabriel Sloyer, Gloria Reuben, Matthew Modine and Lorraine Toussaint also star.

The Better Sister arrives on the streamer May 29.