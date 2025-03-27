Beomgyu, a member of the K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, or TXT, has released new music.

The 24-year-old singer released "Panic" and an accompanying music video on Thursday.

In the video, the music artist appears to be working through sadness.

"Close my eyes, I want to escape somewhere far away," he sings."I'm left here in this silent room, all alone."

The video shows water rising in the singer's room.

"Beomgyu's 'Panic' hits so hard," one comment on the YouTube video reads. "It's like the song just gets you. He's poured his heart into it, turning his own struggles into a track that feels like a hug for anyone going through tough times."

As a full group, TXT released the EP The Star Chapter: Sanctuary in November. The South Korean group also consists of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Taehyun and HUENINGKAI.