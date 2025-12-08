Bravo is teasing Season 10 of Summer House.

In a preview released Sunday, viewers see cast members dressed up as elderly adults, "jousting" with inflatable costumes and interacting with baby goats as they party in their Hamptons home.

"These friendships go back 10 plus years," a voice says as the trailer begins.

The clip culminates as cast members fight and one woman declares, "This is too much for me. I just want to each shrimp and die alone."

Absent from the upcoming season is Paige DeSorbo, but Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Jesse Solomon and West Wilson return.

Mia Calabrese, KJ Dillard, Dara Levitan, Levi Sebree, Bailey Taylor and Ben Waddell join the show for the upcoming season, which arrives on Bravo Feb. 3, and streams on Peacock Feb. 4.