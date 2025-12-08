Millie Bobby Brown joined Jimmy Fallon for a "Road Trip Medley" Sunday.

The Stranger Things actress stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the fifth and final season of the Netflix series that made her famous for her portrayal of Eleven.

"We recently went on a road trip together. Do you remember that?" Fallon asked her as they both sat behind his desk.

"I do. It was really fun," she said.

Fallon then shared that they had footage from the entire adventure before the screen cut away to images of fall foliage.

Viewers then see the pair sitting in an apparent convertible, with a green screen of a highway behind them.

The two fight over the songs, switching between John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" and Chappell Roan's "Pink Pony Club."

Aside from the bit, Brown also discussed Stranger Things.

"I snuck into the writer's room, and I saw this really big whiteboard with all of the endings on it," she shared. "... So much to process! And so I knew."

She said that, at the last table reading, the cast sat on couches and "just cried for basically two hours straight."

Volume 2 of Season 5 arrives Dec. 25.