The Golden Globe nominations are in with films like Frankenstein and television shows like Only Murders in the Building securing multiple nods.

Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall announced nominees across 28 categories Monday at the Beverly Hilton.

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein could potentially win five awards at the 83rd ceremony, which takes place Jan. 11.

The film is up for Best Motion Picture -- Drama, alongside Hamnet, It was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value and Sinners, and Oscar Isaac's role as Victor Frankenstein earned him a nod for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama.

Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams), Dwayne Johnson (The Smashing Machine), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent) and Jeremy Allen White (Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere) are also up for the honor.

Del Toro was nominated for Best Director alongside Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Ryan Coogler (Sinners), Jafar Panahi (It was Just an Accident), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value) and Chloe Zhao (Hamnet).

The feature, which takes its inspiration from Mary Shelley's novel, could also potentially take home awards for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Original Score for a Motion Picture.

Among television series nominations, Only Murders in the Building scored four nods, including Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy, alongside Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This and The Studio.

Steve Martin and Martin Short are up for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy, alongside Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This), Glen Powell (Chad Powers), Seth Rogen (The Studio) and Jeremy Allen White (The Bear).

Nominations also arrived this year for Best Podcast, which included Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Call Her Daddy, Good Hang with Amy Poehler, The Mel Robbins Podcast, Smartless and Up First.

Read on for a selection of other nominations:

Best Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Motion Picture -- Animated

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Huners

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture -- Drama

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Julia Roberts (After the Hunt)

Tessa Thompson (Hedda)

Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You)

Cynthia Erivo (Wicked: For Good)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Emma Sone (Bugonia)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture -- Musical or Comedy

Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

George Clooney (Jay Kelly)

Leonardo Dicaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Lee Byung-Hun (No Other Choice)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Best Television Series -- Drama

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Kathy Bates (Matlock)

Britt Lower (Severance)

Helen Mirren (Mobland)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series -- Drama

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Mark Ruffalo (Task)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt)