The Golden Globe nominations are in with films like Frankenstein and television shows like Only Murders in the Building securing multiple nods.
Marlon Wayans and Skye P. Marshall announced nominees across 28 categories Monday at the Beverly Hilton.
Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein could potentially win five awards at the 83rd ceremony, which takes place Jan. 11.
The film is up for Best Motion Picture -- Drama, alongside Hamnet, It was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value and Sinners, and Oscar Isaac's role as Victor Frankenstein earned him a nod for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama.
Del Toro was nominated for Best Director alongside Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another), Ryan Coogler (Sinners), Jafar Panahi (It was Just an Accident), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value) and Chloe Zhao (Hamnet).
The feature, which takes its inspiration from Mary Shelley's novel, could also potentially take home awards for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Original Score for a Motion Picture.
Among television series nominations, Only Murders in the Building scored four nods, including Best Television Series -- Musical or Comedy, alongside Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Nobody Wants This and The Studio.
Selena Gomez was nominated for Best Performance By a Female Actor in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy, alongside Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face), Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) and Jean Smart (Hacks).
