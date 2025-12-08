Google is celebrating the year's search history with a new Doodle.

The image over the search bar includes a thumbnail image of the ocean. When viewers click, they're taken to the "2025 -- Year in Search Video."

"This year we searched for ways to reimagine, rebuild, renew, rediscover, reframe, reinvent, reconnect, rework, reshape, reflect, refresh, reset," words across the screen said.

The clip featured iconic moments and trends from the year, including an apparent influencer gasping as she opened her Labubu. The search bar over the image read, "Explain the Labubu craze to me."

As the video continued, a chorus version of the popular song "Golden" played in the background.

"From scientific breakthroughs and record-breaking feats to memes we couldn't escape, these trends reveal a year of discovery, resilience and reimagining what's possible," Google said.