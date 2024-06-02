Legal drama Suits Season 9 is set to premiere on Netflix July 1.

It ran for nine seasons on USA Network, then reruns of the first eight seasons became a huge hit when they began streaming on Netflix in 2023.

Meghan Markle, wife of Britain's Prince Harry, starred in the first seven seasons of the series.

"The final season of Suits centers on the evolved firm, Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams, facing uncertainty and change yet again after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to save Harvey (Macht). After his sacrifice, Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realizes that he doesn't want to lose the person who's most important to him: Donna (Rafferty)," a synopsis said.