Former ABBA members Bjorn Ulvaeus, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Faltskog and Benny Andersson reunited this weekend to be knighted by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

The 1970s and '80s pop icons were presented with the Royal Order of Vasa, making them Commanders of the First Class, for "very outstanding efforts in Swedish and international music life."

Sweden had only bestowed this particular distinction on foreigners as opposed to Swedish citizens since 1975.

The ceremony marked a rare appearance for the group, which was comprised of two couples who divorced at the height of their fame.

They have not played together live since 1982, but they did record the 2021 comeback album, Voyage. There are no plans to collaborate again, however.

Their music -- including hits like "Dancing Queen," "Thank You For the Music," "SOS," "Waterloo" and "The Winner Takes It All" -- is the basis of the stage shows Mamma Mia! and ABBA Voyage.