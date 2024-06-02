The Chris Pratt-led animated "Garfield" is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $14 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is IF with $10.8 million, followed by Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at No. 3 with $10.75 million, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at No. 4 with $8.8 million and The Fall Guy at No. 5 with $4.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Strangers: Chapter 1 at No. 6 with $3.6 million, Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle at No. 7 with $3.5 million, In a Violent Nature at No. 8 with $2.1 million, Ezra at No. 9 with $1.1 million and Sight at No. 10 with $1 million.