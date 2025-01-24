NBC is previewing Suits: L.A., a spinoff of the 2011 legal drama that ran for nine seasons.

The trailer introduces "the mighty" Ted Black ( Stephen Amell ), an East Coast lawyer who relocates to California, and shows the firm's competitive "co-heads of entertainment," Rick Dodson ( Bryan Greenberg ) and Erica Rollins (Lex Scott Davis).

The preview also teases the return of Gabriel Macht, who portrayed Harvey Specter in the original series.

Black recalls Specter's confidence, saying "that's exactly why I liked him."

Specter will appear in three episodes.