Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan are among the artists who will take the stage at the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

Other performers include Benson Boone, Charli xcx, Doechii, RAYE, Sabrina Carpenter Shakira and Teddy Swims.

Charli xcx scored the most Grammy nominations of the group (8), while Eilish followed (7), and Roan and Carpenter tied for third (6).

The upcoming ceremony marks the first time that Roan, Carpenter, Boone, Doechii and Swims received a Grammy nomination.

"The upcoming Grammy Awards won't just be about celebrating and honoring the best in music this year," said Harvey Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy. "They will also show how the power of music can help rebuild, uplift and support those in need."

The Recording Academy has partnered with MusiCares to generate some $3.2 million to assist musicians who are navigating the fallout of the Los Angeles fires, a press release states.

Trevor Noah will host the Grammys, which air Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime.