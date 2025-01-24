Kristen Stewart joins Lord Huron for their single "Who Laughs Last," which dropped Friday.

The actress, 34, stars in the song's music video and provides narration in the track, as though she were reading a poem. She describes a long, lonely drive that seems equal parts exhilarating and excruciating.

"Above me shone a terrifying number of stars, spelling out the cold indifference of the universe," she says, her voice soft and muffled. "I tried to stare at the road ahead. I saw a huge storm far off on the horizon, dark and crawling with lightning."

"Just looking at that churning mass, set in all that immense emptiness made me feel something I'd never felt before," she continues. "Something between awestruck and horrified."

The music video shows Stewart driving along empty roads, smoking cigarettes, eventually catching a glimpse of Ben Schneider at a blue payphone.

"I've got a burning feeling deep inside of me, and don't know where to put it," he sings. "Now that I've left that place I feel like someone for the first time in my life."

Stewart appears to be haunted by images of various people, appearing as apparitions in the passenger seat.

"I've always loved the band and immediately sparked to the manic drift of the song and to the mood," she told Stereogum. "I love when a song is something you can kind of seep into and imagine."

Lord Huron will be begin a 2025 tour in July, wrapping up in November.

The band released Long Lost in 2021, followed by the deluxe version in 2022, and a soundtrack album in 2023.

Stewart most recently starred in the romantic thriller film Love Lies Bleeding.