Sufjan Stevens is going public with his struggle with Guillain-Barre syndrome.

The 48-year-old singer-songwriter said in a post Wednesday that he is recovering and relearning to walk after being hospitalized and diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare autoimmune disorder.

"Last month I woke up one morning and couldn't walk. My hands, arms and legs were numb and tingling and I had no strength, no feeling, no mobility," Stevens told fans.

"My brother drove me to the ER and after a series of tests -- MRIs, EMGs, cat scans, X-rays, spinal taps (!), echo-cardiograms, etc. -- the neurologists diagnosed me with an auto immune disorder called Guillian-Barre Syndrome."

Stevens underwent immuno-hemoglobin infusion treatment for five days, which proved successful. The singer spent two weeks in the hospital and was transferred Sept. 8 to acute rehab, where he is now undergoing intensive physical and occupational therapy to regain his strength and learn to walk again.

"It's a slow process, but they say I will 'recover,' it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work. Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful," Stevens said.

"I'm only in my second week of rehab but it is going really well and I am working really hard to get back on my feet," he added. "I'm committed to getting better, I'm in good spirits, and I'm surrounded by a really great team. I want to be well!"

Stevens told fans he will keep them updated and thanked his followers for their thoughts and prayers. He also gave "a huge shoutout to all the incredible caretakers of the world working night and day to help us heal."

Stevens had announced Javelin, his first solo album since 2020's The Ascension, in August. The album is scheduled for release Oct. 6, but as Stevens noted in his post, he has not been participating in press and promotion for the LP due to his health issues.