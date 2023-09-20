Paramount+ will celebrate Halloween with a new collection of horror titles in 2023.

The streaming service launched its Peak Screaming collection of horror movies, series and episodes Wednesday ahead of Halloween, which falls on Oct. 31 each year.

Bargain, a South Korean dystopian thriller series, will premiere Oct. 5, along with Monster High, a sequel to Monster High: The Movie, based on the Mattel doll franchise.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, a prequel to the 2019 film Pet Sematary based on the Stephen King novel, starts streaming Oct. 6.

More than 400 titles will stream on Paramount+ in more than 25 curated carousels, including "Flash Frights: 90 Minutes or Less," "True & Terrifying," "ExtraTerrorestrial," "Based on BOOks" and more.

Highlights include:

Big Screen's Big Screams

Blockbuster hits, such as Scream VI, Smile, Paranormal Activity, Mother! and Orphan: First Kill

Slash Hits

Spine-chilling slashers, such as Pearl, Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers, X and Scream (1995)

Horror Heroines

Iconic films and series, featuring scream queens, such as A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, Yellowjackets and 10 Cloverfield Lane

Supernatural Scares

Otherworldly oddities with The Ring (2002), The Grudge (2004), The Blair Witch Project and Pet Sematary (2019)

Family Fright Night

Family favorites and kids titles, such as The Addams Family (1991 and 2019), Monster High: The Movie, Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events and A Really Haunted Loud House

A24 Horror

Peak A24 thrillers, such as Midsommar, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Men

In addition, CBS seasonal content, including the first-ever Big Brother primetime Halloween episode, a wrestling-themed Halloween episode of The Price is Right, and a spooky celebration on Let's Make a Deal, will stream on Paramount+.