Lena Headey's series Beacon 23 is moving to MGM+.

The streaming service said in a press release Wednesday that it has picked up the sci-fi mystery thriller, which was originally in the works at Spectrum Originals and AMC.

Beacon 23 is based on the Hugh Howey novel. The show takes place in "the farthest reaches of the Milky Way" and follows Aster (Headey), a government agent, and Halan (Stephan James), a stoic ex-military man, "whose fates become entangled after they find themselves trapped together inside one of many Beacons that serve as a lighthouse for intergalactic travelers."

"Every Beacon is run by one highly trained human and a specialized Artificial Intelligence. Aster mysteriously finds her way to the lonely Beacon-keeper Halan, and a tense battle of wills unfolds. Halan begins to question whether Aster is friend or foe, as her ability to disguise her agenda and motives could make her a formidable opponent," an official synopsis reads.

Zak Penn adapted the series and serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer.

"Beacon 23 is a series in the best tradition of thought-provoking genre storytelling," MGM+ head Michael Wright said. "With the incredible vision of Zak Penn and Glen Mazzara, riveting performances by Lena Headey and Stephan James, and an exciting world-building design, Beacon 23 is essential viewing for fans of premium science-fiction drama."

Beacon 23 will premiere Nov. 12 on MGM+.

Headey is known for playing Cersei Lannister on Game of Thrones, while James portrayed Walter Cruz on Homecoming.