South Korean singer Yuju is back with new music.

The K-pop star, a former member of the girl group GFriend, released a single and music video for the song "Dalala" on Wednesday.

The "Dalala" video shows Yuju find an escape in music as she listens to her headphones in an elevator. The singer imagines herself at karaoke and out in the city at night.

"Dalala" is Yuju's first new music since her EP O, released in March.

Yuju's other solo singles include "Play," "Evening" featuring Big Naughty, "Without U" and "Rewind."

Yuju came to fame with GFriend, which disbanded in 2021. The group also featured Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, SinB and Umji.