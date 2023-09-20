Slow Horses will return for a third season in December.

Apple TV+ shared a premiere date and first-look photos for the season Wednesday.

Slow Horses is based on the Slough House book series by Mick Herron, which follows "a dysfunctional team of British intelligence agents who serve in a dumping-ground department of MI5 known un-affectionately as Slough House."

Season 3 adapts Real Tigers, the third book in Herron's series. The season will see a romantic liaison in Istanbul threaten to expose a buried MI5 secret in London.

"When Jackson Lamb and his team of misfits are dragged into the fight, they find themselves caught in a conspiracy that threatens the future not just of Slough House but of MI5 itself," an official synopsis reads.

á¹¢á»páº¹ Di¬ri­si¹ joins the cast as Sean Donovan, the former head of security at the British embassy in Istanbul, with Katherine Waterston as Alison Dunn, an MI5 agent who uncovers a dark secret at the heart of the agency.

Slow Horses Season 3 will have a two-episode premiere Dec. 1, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly on Fridays.