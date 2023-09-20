Kane Brown is going on tour in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old country music singer announced a new North American tour, the In the Air tour, on Wednesday.

Brown will kick off the tour March 28, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va., and bring the venture to a close Sept. 14 in Arlington, Texas.

Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Parmalee, Locash and Raelynn will appear as special guests on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 5.

Brown released his third studio album, Different Man, in September 2022. Most recently, he was featured on Mickey Guyton's single "Nothing Compares to You," released in July.

Here's the full list of dates for the In the Air tour:

March 28, 2024 - Charlottesville, Va., at John Paul Jones Arena

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

March 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena

March 30 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

April 4 - Detroit, at Little Caesars Arena

April 5 - Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena

April 6 - Buffalo, N.Y., at Keybank Center

April 11 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

April 12 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena

April 18 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

April 19 - Minneapolis, at Target Center

April 20 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center

April 26 - Lubbock, Texas, at United Supermarkets Arena

April 27 - Houston, at Toyota Center

April 28 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

May 9 - Eugene, Ore., at Matthew Knight Arena

May 10 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

May 11 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 Center

May 17 - Salt Lake City, at Delta Center

May 18 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile Arena

May 19 - Tempe, Ariz., at Boots in the Park

May 30 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

May 31 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

June 1 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie Arena

June 7 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC Arena

June 8 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

June 20 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at SummerFest

July 20 - Boston, at Fenway Park

Aug. 16 - Seattle, at T-Mobile Park

Aug. 24 - Los Angeles, at BMO Stadium

Sept. 6 - Denver, at Coors Field

Sept. 14 - Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field