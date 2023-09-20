Kane Brown is going on tour in 2024.The 29-year-old country music singer announced a new North American tour, the In the Air tour, on Wednesday.Brown will kick off the tour March 28, 2024, in Charlottesville, Va., and bring the venture to a close Sept. 14 in Arlington, Texas.Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Parmalee, Locash and Raelynn will appear as special guests on select dates.Tickets go on sale Oct. 5.Brown released his third studio album, Different Man, in September 2022. Most recently, he was featured on Mickey Guyton's single "Nothing Compares to You," released in July.Here's the full list of dates for the In the Air tour:March 28, 2024 - Charlottesville, Va., at John Paul Jones ArenaMarch 29 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints ArenaMarch 30 - Newark, N.J., at Prudential CenterApril 4 - Detroit, at Little Caesars ArenaApril 5 - Toronto, at Scotiabank ArenaApril 6 - Buffalo, N.Y., at Keybank CenterApril 11 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile CenterApril 12 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate ArenaApril 18 - Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo ArenaApril 19 - Minneapolis, at Target CenterApril 20 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus CenterApril 26 - Lubbock, Texas, at United Supermarkets ArenaApril 27 - Houston, at Toyota CenterApril 28 - Austin, Texas, at Moody CenterMay 9 - Eugene, Ore., at Matthew Knight ArenaMay 10 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 CenterMay 11 - Sacramento, Calif., at Golden 1 CenterMay 17 - Salt Lake City, at Delta CenterMay 18 - Las Vegas, at T-Mobile ArenaMay 19 - Tempe, Ariz., at Boots in the ParkMay 30 - Orlando, Fla., at Amway CenterMay 31 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie ArenaJune 1 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie ArenaJune 7 - Raleigh, N.C., at PNC ArenaJune 8 - Atlanta, at State Farm ArenaJune 20 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at SummerFestJuly 20 - Boston, at Fenway ParkAug. 16 - Seattle, at T-Mobile ParkAug. 24 - Los Angeles, at BMO StadiumSept. 6 - Denver, at Coors FieldSept. 14 - Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field