'Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' trailer: Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler bond in 'Hunger Games' prequel
UPI News Service, 09/20/2023
Lionsgate is teasing the new film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.
The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler.
The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name. The film is a prequel to Collins' Hunger Games book series, which was previously adapted as a series of films starring Jennifer Lawrence.
The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a prequel to The Hunger Games and centers on a young Coriolanus Snow (Blyth), played by Donald Sutherland in the Hunger Games movies.
The trailer shows Snow bond with Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12, as he mentors her during the 10th Hunger Games. Snow's feelings for Lucy are complicated by his obligations to the makers of the games.
