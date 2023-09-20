Lionsgate is teasing the new film The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name. The film is a prequel to Collins' Hunger Games book series, which was previously adapted as a series of films starring Jennifer Lawrence.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is a prequel to The Hunger Games and centers on a young Coriolanus Snow (Blyth), played by Donald Sutherland in the Hunger Games movies.

The trailer shows Snow bond with Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12, as he mentors her during the 10th Hunger Games. Snow's feelings for Lucy are complicated by his obligations to the makers of the games.

Jason Schwartzman , Hunter Schafer and Josh Andres Rivera also star.

Lionsgate released a first trailer for the movie in April.

Zegler gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film in October 2022.

