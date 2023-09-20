Chanel Iman is a mom of three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 32-year-old model welcomed her third child, her first with her fiance Davon Godchaux, on Tuesday.

Godchaux, a professional football player, shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and Iman holding their newborn daughter, Capri Summer, in the hospital.

"Capri Summer Godchaux 09-19-2023," he captioned the post.

Iman has two other daughters, Cali and Cassie, with her ex-husband Sterling Shepard, while Godchaux has a son, Davon, from a previous relationship.

The couple announced in May that they were expecting their first child together.

"Our family is growing and we are so excited to meet our new little one," Iman said at the time.

Iman later announced that she was expecting a baby girl.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We're so excited to be parents," the model said.

Iman is known for her modeling work with Victoria's Secret, Dolce & Gabbana and Ralph Lauren, while Godchaux is a defensive tackle for the New England Patriots.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in April 2022 and got engaged at the end of May after announcing Iman's pregnancy.